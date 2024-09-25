Posted: Sep 25, 2024 1:23 PMUpdated: Sep 25, 2024 1:23 PM

Alex Benzegala

Dewey Public Schools announced earlier this week that because of the anticipated remodel of their the interior of their gym in May 2025, the facility will not be available for indoor graduation ceremonies.

The School District said in a statement via social media that graduation for the class of 2025 will be at Bulldogger Stadium on Friday May 16th 2025.

The statement continued to say that in the event of inclement weather the graduation would move to Saturday May. 17 or Sunday May 18.