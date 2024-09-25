Posted: Sep 25, 2024 9:49 AMUpdated: Sep 25, 2024 10:49 AM

Nathan Thompson

The town of Copan is reportedly having issues with their water supply Wednesday, causing concern at Copan Public Schools.

A message from the school district says water is turned off as of Wednesday morning, but work continues at the Copan Water Plant. The school district initially said they may have to cancel class for the day, but just after 11 a.m., officials say they expect to make it through the rest of the school day.

This is a developing story. We will have more as information becomes available.