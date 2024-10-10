Posted: Sep 25, 2024 9:35 AMUpdated: Sep 25, 2024 9:40 AM

Tom Davis

The Greater Bartlesville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Legislative Golf Tournament on Thursday, October 10, 2024, from 11:30 AM to 5:00 PM at the Adams Municipal Golf Course, located at 5801 E Tuxedo Blvd in Bartlesville.

Appearing on the local program Community Connection, Judy Williams with The Chamber shared her excitement about the event, stating, "This gives area business people a chance to meet with our legislative leaders and ask questions in a relaxed atmosphere."

The event presents a unique opportunity for local business owners, professionals, and community members to network with state legislators and corporate sponsors through a casual round of golf. The setting fosters meaningful dialogue between Chamber Members and lawmakers, making it a valuable platform for discussing business and legislative matters in a less formal, engaging environment.

If you’re not an avid golfer, you can still support the event and connect with attendees by choosing from a variety of sponsorship levels. Sponsorship opportunities offer visibility and allow you to make your presence known while supporting both the Chamber and the local community.

For more information, registration, and sponsorship details, visit the Chamber’s website at www.bartlesville.com