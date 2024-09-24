Posted: Sep 24, 2024 2:58 PMUpdated: Sep 24, 2024 2:58 PM

Ty Loftis

For all of you music lovers out there, Skiatook is the place to be this weekend. The Tallgrass Music Festival will be celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

For the first time ever, they are having a free barn dance on Thursday, Gravel Yard is set to headline on Friday and an Osage Nation Tribute Concert will take place on Saturday. Entrance is only $10 per vehicle on Friday and $20 on Saturday. Camping passes can be purchased as well for $12.