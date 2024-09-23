Posted: Sep 23, 2024 3:32 PMUpdated: Sep 23, 2024 3:32 PM

Alex Benzegala

A man and a woman were in Washington County District Court on Monday and face felony burglary, abuse and neglect among two misdemeanor drug charges after an incident earlier this month.

18-year-old Bailey Rice of Copan and 20-year-old Justice Rogers of Wann were charged with Burglary in the second degree, and abuse/neglect/financial exploitation after the pair allegedly stole $8,900 on Sept. 6 from one of Rice’s family member safe in their home in Copan.

An arrest affidavit states that after the incident, Rice allegedly texted her family member saying that she stole the money and Rogers opened up the safe.

Rice and Rogers were arrested and are being held on $15,000 bonds. Their next court appearances are both on Oct. 4 at 9 a.m.