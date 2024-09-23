Posted: Sep 23, 2024 10:14 AMUpdated: Sep 23, 2024 10:14 AM

Tom Davis

On KWON Radio’s CITY MATTERS program, Kylie Roberson, Director of the Bartlesville Public Library and History Museum, shared an array of exciting programs and events lined up for October. From theater workshops to Halloween festivities, there’s something for everyone at the library and museum.

Exploring the World of Live Theater

Kicking off the excitement, Roberson highlighted a program for theater lovers, offering a deep dive into the styles and techniques of live theater from around the world. Participants can explore the "golden rules of the stage," gaining insight into acting and performance. Though the event takes place today, it sets the tone for a month filled with dynamic programming.

In the Kitchen with Susan (October 1st)

On October 1st, the library’s popular monthly cooking class, In the Kitchen with Susan, returns. Led by local restaurateur Susan, this session offers a chance to learn how to prepare delicious, healthy meals for the fall season. Participants can either attend in person to sample Susan’s creations or tune in via Facebook Live to cook along from home. It’s a hands-on experience that brings culinary skills right to the community.

Annual Spooktacular Trunk or Treat (October 25th)

The much-anticipated Spooktacular Trunk or Treat event will take place on October 25th from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM. In partnership with the Bartlesville Community Center, First Presbyterian Church, and other local groups, this family-friendly event will feature candy, inflatables, music, and potentially food trucks. For the little trick-or-treaters, the library will be offering free books, and there will be opportunities to explore fire trucks, police cars, and ambulances in a special Touch-a-Truck feature. It’s a great way for families to celebrate Halloween together.

New History Exhibit: Social Life and Early Traditions (October 7th)

At the Bartlesville History Museum, a new exhibit titled Social Life and Early Traditions will be unveiled on October 7th. The exhibit will focus on Bartlesville’s early community life, offering visitors a glimpse into the city’s rich historical roots.

Fall Break Program: Cursive Writing Workshop (October 17th)

On October 17th, the museum will host a fall break program dedicated to reviving the dying art of cursive writing. Participants of all ages are invited to learn the history of cursive writing and practice with vintage fountain pens, giving them a unique, hands-on experience. Roberson shared her own humorous challenges with the pens, promising a fun and nostalgic workshop for all involved.

Halloween History Walk (October 31st)

To cap off the Halloween celebrations, the History Museum will hold a Halloween Walk on October 31st from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM. Little ones are encouraged to attend in costume for an afternoon filled with treats, snacks, and spooky fun. It’s the perfect way for families to enjoy the Halloween spirit in a historic setting.

With such a variety of programs, the Bartlesville Public Library and History Museum have something for everyone this October. Whether you’re interested in theater, cooking, history, or Halloween fun, you’re sure to find something that sparks your interest.