Posted: Sep 23, 2024 10:07 AMUpdated: Sep 23, 2024 10:07 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on KWON Radio's CITY MATTERS program, Bartlesville Airport Manager Michael Richardson shared the excitement surrounding the second annual Back to Bartlesville Regional Fly-In, held last weekend. The event, which also hosted the seventh annual All-Belanca Fly-In, attracted over 1,100 aviation enthusiasts despite the scorching temperatures.

The fly-in is the brainchild of aviation lovers like Kevin Conner and Bob Prater and is spearheaded by the World War II Airborne Demonstration Team. Two years ago, Bartlesville became home to the Wildcat C-47 aircraft, after relocating it from Frederick, Oklahoma. The team and city leaders sought to revive the spirit of past aviation events such as the National Biplane Association's Biplane Expo and the Tulsa Regional Fly-In.

Despite the weekend’s extreme heat, more than 800 attendees came out Saturday, and over 300 visited on Sunday. Highlights of the event included a chance to see and even ride in historic aircraft like the AT-6 Texan, famously flown by the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) during World War II. “Nella,” the only surviving AT-6 from that era, offered rides throughout the weekend, a rare treat for aviation enthusiasts. Nella's history is even more remarkable as it still carries a plaque in its luggage compartment with the names of some of the original WASP trainees from the 1940s.

Tulsa Warbirds, piloting North American T-6 trainers, also attended the event, showing off aircraft once known as the "Pilot Maker" for training countless WWII pilots. Another exciting feature was the Vans RV Formation Team, which displayed their expertly crafted kit planes, renowned for their maneuverability and aerobatics.

The fly-in was not just for aviation lovers—families and younger attendees, like Assistant City Manager Laura Sander’s own seven-year-old daughter, found themselves captivated by the sights and sounds of the historic aircraft. Many had the opportunity to explore the Wildcat up close, witnessing firsthand the impressive engineering that has kept these planes flying for over 80 years.

Beyond the aircraft, the success of the event was made possible by the sponsors, volunteers, and the local community, whose support ensured a memorable experience for all attendees. According to Richardson, planning has already begun for next year’s event, which promises to be even bigger and better.

In his closing remarks, Richardson extended his heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to the success of the fly-in. With its mix of history, hands-on experience, and spectacular flying demonstrations, the Back to Bartlesville Fly-In has firmly established itself as a staple event for the city’s aviation community.