Posted: Sep 22, 2024 10:49 AMUpdated: Sep 22, 2024 10:49 AM

Tom Davis

The Westside Community Center is thrilled to share that the turnout for our Echoes of Time Fundraising Weekend was truly remarkable! Whether you attended, contributed, or supported us in spirit, your involvement played a crucial role in making this event unforgettable.

WCC would like to send a special thanks to our amazing sponsors: IRONWOOD Consulting, ARG Concrete, Grayson's Donut Hole, and DSR. Your generosity made the weekend an extraordinary success, and we are incredibly grateful for your support!

Friday’s mixer was a memorable start, bringing together three generations of families, old friends, new faces, and visitors from as far as Atlanta, Colorado, and California. Guests were thoroughly impressed by the beautifully crafted charcuterie spread, which set the perfect tone for the rest of the weekend. Many meaningful connections were forged, making it a truly special evening.

Saturday’s gala was an unforgettable evening, with a room full of elegantly dressed guests, enjoying 5-star soul food, capturing memories on the 360 photo machine, and posing against a stunning backdrop. Most of the crowd ended the night on the dance floor, making it a truly celebratory occasion. The highlight of the night came from our keynote speaker, Dennis Seals Sr., whose powerful speech took us down memory lane, revealed new insights, and presented a bold challenge: to endow Westside Community Center with $2 million by 2026. To reach this goal, we are seeking 200 people—whether individuals, families, friends, or even collective groups of strangers—to pledge a total of $10,000 by 2026.

WCC urges you to stay tuned for exciting updates on this challenge! Several individuals have already stepped up to pledge $10,000. Adding to the excitement, a spontaneous donation match challenge from a local businessman inspired even more businesses and individuals to accept the challenge and pledge $10,000 as well. The excitement does not stop there. We are committed to guiding those who wish to contribute by offering budgeting seminars, entrepreneurship classes, financial literacy courses, and opportunities for community members to pool resources and collectively meet the $10,000 goal over the next 24 months.

Sunday’s brunch was the perfect finale, with delicious chicken & waffles, mimosas, and a heartfelt video tribute to the late Morris McCorvey.

The Echoes of Time fundraising celebration is a weekend that will be talked about for a long time. WCC invited you to understand our THEN, embrace our NOW, and cast vision for our FUTURE!

WCC is deeply thankful that you chose to celebrate this momentous occasion with us and look forward to many more shared moments. The vision for Westside Community Center is more than just a building—it’s bigger than one person. It is a movement that requires the involvement of the entire community.