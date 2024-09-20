Posted: Sep 20, 2024 1:49 PMUpdated: Sep 20, 2024 1:49 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning for what is expected to be a routine meeting.

At that meeting, the Board will consider signing an application for approval of a subdivision plat at Crystal Acres within the Skiatook area. There will also be discussion to approve and sign an agreement with the assessor's office for a mass appraisal service with ACT.

There will also be an acknowledgment letter from Ambler Architects for the remodel of the Osage County Courthouse.

Monday's meeting will begin at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.