Posted: Sep 20, 2024 11:01 AMUpdated: Sep 20, 2024 11:01 AM

Tom Davis

Date: Thursday, September 26

Time: 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Location: Elder Care

Cost: Free

Elder Care is hosting a free informational event, “What to Expect in the Different Stages of Alzheimer's,” offering a valuable opportunity for families and caregivers to learn about the progression of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Attendees will gain insights into what they might expect at each stage, and which services and treatments are most beneficial as the disease advances.

The session will be led by Dr. James Hutchins, MD, a renowned psychiatrist from Bartlesville, Oklahoma. With over 42 years of experience in the medical field and a strong background in Psychotic Disorders, Dr. Hutchins brings deep expertise and understanding to this important topic. A graduate of Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Dr. Hutchins has dedicated his career to helping patients and their families navigate complex mental health challenges.

This event is an excellent resource for those with a loved one recently diagnosed with Alzheimer's or dementia, as well as for caregivers looking to better understand the progression of the disease and available treatment options.

RSVP is required for the event. To reserve your spot, please RSVP online or contact Elder Care at (918) 336-8500. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable knowledge from a seasoned expert in the field of psychiatric care.