Posted: Sep 20, 2024 10:56 AMUpdated: Sep 20, 2024 12:18 PM

Nathan Thompson

An Ochelata man has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison after being convicted following a Bartlesville armed robbery back in 2022.

20-year-old Kaleb Scullawl was sentenced by a judge Friday in a Tulsa federal courtroom. He will also be required to have three years of supervision after his release from prison.

According to court documents, Scullawl broke into a pawn shop in Bartlesville with two other juveniles. They stole several firearms from the store. A few weeks later, Scullawl messaged someone to buy marijuana. During the illegal drug purchase, Scullawl entered the vehicle and drew a firearm.

He demanded the victim's money, wallet, and marijuana. Scullawl then forced the victim to drive home, where Scullawl stole marijuana. Prior to exiting the vehicle, Scullawl discharged the stolen firearm into the victim’s vehicle.

Scullawl is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and will remain in custody pending transfer to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Bartlesville Police Department investigated the case.