Posted: Sep 20, 2024 9:46 AMUpdated: Sep 20, 2024 9:46 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners appear to have a fairly brief meeting planned for Monday morning, with only three items of action on the agenda.

The commissioners are expected to discuss an annual memorandum of understanding with the Cherokee Nation for county road improvement projects and discuss resolutions with a bank for lease agreements for three road graders.

Additionally, the commissioners are expected to approve alcoholic beverage tax allocations to various agencies.

The commissioners will meet Monday at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.