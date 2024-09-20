Posted: Sep 20, 2024 9:37 AMUpdated: Sep 20, 2024 9:38 AM

Tom Davis

The Miles for Mammograms 5K/2K Breast Cancer Fundraising Race is scheduled for Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 9 am at the Tower Center at Unity Square, 6th & Dewey in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Janice Shippy, Executive Director of the Family HealthCare Clinic, said The Miles for Mammograms 5K/2K Breast Cancer Fundraising Race provides funds for the Free Mammogram Coupon program and general operations of the Family HealthCare Clinic. The Free Mammogram Coupon program provides coupons for men and women who receive a breast exam at the Family HealthCare Clinic. FHC is a non-profit organization that provides quality, affordable healthcare to all.

The 2K will start before the 5K to ensure safety of all racers. The race will begin and end at the Tower Center at Unity Square in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.