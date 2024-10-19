Posted: Sep 20, 2024 6:39 AMUpdated: Sep 20, 2024 6:39 AM

Tom Davis

On Saturday, October 19, 2024, the Bartlesville Elk Lodge 1060 will hold a benefit event to support 20-year-old Cody Hazlewood, a dedicated volunteer fireman from Oglesby who recently suffered a life-altering injury. The event will run from 6 PM to midnight at the lodge, located at 1060 Swan Drive, behind Walmart off US 75.

Cody Hazlewood was responding to an emergency call on August 15 when he tragically lost control of his vehicle and crashed at the intersection of 2400 Road and 4020 Road. The accident left him paralyzed from the waist down, and the community is rallying together to provide much-needed assistance for his recovery.

For a $10 donation, attendees will enjoy a hearty chili dinner and live music from the Paul Holt Band, performing from 8 PM to midnight. In addition to the meal and entertainment, the event will feature a 50/50 drawing, a silent auction, and a bake sale, providing multiple ways for community members to contribute.

Join us in supporting Cody Hazlewood and showing appreciation for the sacrifices made by our local firefighters. Don’t miss this chance to enjoy good food, great music, and the company of fellow community members while making a meaningful difference.