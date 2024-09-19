A student at Bartlesville High School was detained Thursday morning following an altercation that involved an assault on a police officer.

According to a released statement from Bartlesville High School Principal Michael Harp, the incident escalated when the student became confrontational during an interaction with an Assistant Principal, leading School Resource Officers to step in.

According to Harp, the student's parents are fully cooperating with both the school and the Bartlesville Police Department.