Posted: Sep 19, 2024 9:30 AMUpdated: Sep 19, 2024 9:32 AM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville Education Promise will receive additional support for its Leadership Academy program thanks to a $4,000 grant from the Arvest Foundation.

The Leadership Academy is a Saturday-based program taught by staff of the Bartlesville Public Schools Gifted and Talented Program for low-income fourth and fifth grade students. Each semester, approximately 70 students attend the Saturday classes, where they learn about leadership and participate in team projects. The goal is to help them become student leaders in middle school and beyond.

Arvest commercial banker Rachelle Wilson and community development representative Earl Sears presented the check to Bartlesville Education Promise chairman Martin Garber and vice chairman George Halkiades.

“Bartlesville Education Promise continues to support students throughout all grades to enhance their learning and, ultimately, to guide them to high school graduation,” Wilson said. “It is an honor to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation.”

Bartlesville Education Promise works with local students and public schools to identify unmet needs and then develop appropriate programs with the goal of improving graduation rates and readiness for higher education, technical school or full-time employment.

“Arvest has been a wonderful partner in supporting Bartlesville Education Promise projects,” Garber said. “This grant will be utilized to help a large number of students to learn how to become leaders in our community.”