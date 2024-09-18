Posted: Sep 18, 2024 2:08 PMUpdated: Sep 18, 2024 2:30 PM

Ty Loftis

A Copan man has landed back in jail after not showing up for court in May on two misdemeanor charges. Brian Curtis was seen in the Washington County Jail on Wednesday on a felony charge of bail jumping.

After posting bail an aggregate bond of $1,500 for two misdemeanor trespassing cases, Curtis failed to show up for court on May 29. The bonds Curtis posted were then forfeited and a $2,000 bench warrant was issued for Curtis.

Last Friday, Curtis paid a $2,000 cash bond and was ordered to appear for an arraignment on Monday. After Curtis failed to appear for that arraignment, the judge forfeited the $2,000 cash bond and issued another bench warrant for $4,000.

Curtis now has a total bond of $14,000 and is set to appear in court on Friday.