Posted: Sep 18, 2024 3:36 AMUpdated: Sep 18, 2024 3:36 AM

Chris Freund

The water project to connect the city of Caney to Coffeyville takes a step forward to design.

Approval was given during last night's meeting to proceed with Midwest Engineering in the design phase in the eight inch water supply line between the towns.

In other business, approval was given to the fire department to rebuild pump engine #2 at a cost over just over $6,300, and there was a lengthy discussion concerning the inconsistent financial numbers of the grocery store and the software used.

A workshop was set for September 30th, ahead of the approval to Dildine Real Estate for the construction of six tiny homes.