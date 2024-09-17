Posted: Sep 17, 2024 11:30 AMUpdated: Sep 17, 2024 11:30 AM

Alex Benzegala

The Dewey City Council on Monday decided to table a vote on approving the industrial park lease agreement between the City of Dewey and Green Fuels Operations, Inc.

Also at the meeting, Council received citizen imput on certain topics, one being the state of roads in Dewey, particularly the westside of town. Mayor Tom Hays addressed this concern.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease also addressed the situation and offered a possible solution moving forward.