Posted: Sep 17, 2024 2:53 AMUpdated: Sep 17, 2024 2:54 AM

Tom Davis

The BCCA season opener stars Jim Witter, a superb showman, a great musician, and an excellent creator of appealing shows. He has led strong tours of Piano Men (Billy Joel & Elton John), I Write the Songs (Barry Manilow), Crocodile Rocking’ (Elton John) and Brother (beloved musical duos) – all of which delighted the audiences.

In Bartlesville, Mr. Witter played the part of Jerry Lee Lewis in the Million Dollar Quartet (2022). Jim and his sidemen will present the famous highlights of Billy Joel’s career along with some lesser know gems in Sing Us A Song.

Season and individual show tickets are also available at The Center Box Office or at bartlesvillecenter.com. Ask at the Box Office about students and children attend free.

From now until Oct 7, a Season Ticket Package option is available, ranging from $40-140 for all 4 shows. The cost for season tickets is a terrific bargain as it has not increased since 2021. Loyal patrons and sponsors have helped to make this possible. Please note that season tickets also give the ticket holder free access to any of the concerts presented by BCCA’s two sister Community Concert organizations. See bccamusic.org for more information or to purchase season tickets.