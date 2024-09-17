Posted: Sep 17, 2024 2:19 AMUpdated: Sep 17, 2024 2:21 AM

Tom Davis

Season Tickets will be available for Bartlesville's 2024-25 Community Concert Series now thru Oct 7 at 2021 rates - four (4) terrific shows at one (1) low price! See the new Season Brochure at bccamusic.org.



What do the Piano Man, Broadway’s Phantom, the Doo-Wah Riders, and the Beach Boys have in common? Their music is all coming to the main stage of The Center at Bartlesville during the 2024-25 Season, brought to you by Bartlesville Community Concert Association (BCCA).



Jim Whitter, who played Jerry Lee Lewis to great acclaim in 2022’s Million Dollar Quartet, presents the highlight’s of Billy Joel’s storied career in “Sing us a Song… You’re the Piano Man” on Oct 7, 2024.



Jeremy Stolle, the last Phantom – straight from 15 years playing the role on Broadway – brings a night of classic Broadway songs and stories to the Bartlesville stage on Nov 12, 2014.



On Feb28, 2025 the Doo-Wah Riders from Southern California bring their high energy country with a Cajun twist to Bartlesville, making a stop here in OK as part of their 40-year history of touring across the US and Europe.



And on Apr 28, 2025 the music of America’s band the Beach Boys makes it to Bartlesville as Sail On performs all of the group’s classic hits plus some treasures from their brilliant extended catalog.



See all four (4) shows at one (1) low price. From now until Oct 7, a Season Ticket Package option is available, ranging from $40-140 for all 4 shows. The cost for season tickets is a terrific bargain as it has not increased since 2021. Loyal patrons and sponsors have helped to make this possible. Please note that season tickets also give the ticket holder free access to any of the concerts presented by BCCA’s two sister Community Concert organizations. See bccamusic.org for more information or to purchase season tickets. Season and individual show tickets are also available at The Center Box Office or at bartlesvillecenter.com. Ask at the Box Office about students and children attend free.