Posted: Sep 16, 2024 2:20 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2024 2:20 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, the Board acknowledged a letter stating that Treasurer Sally Hulse will be retiring at the end of the year. Hulse has worked for the county for 36 years and said she has enjoyed every minute of it.

District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt thanked Hulse for the service and hard work she has poured in to the county over the last several years.

It will be up to the Board to appoint a treasurer to replace Hulse by the end of the year.