Posted: Sep 16, 2024 2:13 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2024 2:15 PM

Alex Benzegala

With some parts of the state of Oklahoma experiencing drought conditions due to lack of precipitation, Nowata County is considering a fire ban for the County.

Nowata County Emergency Management Coordinator Laurie Summers spoke at the Nowata County Commissioners Meeting on Monday that she recommends a burn ban for Nowata County after talking to Fire Chief's in the area recently. Summers explains why.

The County Commissioners took no action on this matter, but did say they will consider it this week and may take action early next week.