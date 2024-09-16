Posted: Sep 16, 2024 2:07 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2024 2:09 PM

Nathan Thompson

Arvest Wealth Management will host a Principles of Estate Planning Session at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26 at the bank’s eastside Bartlesville location, 4225 SE Adams Rd.

The Estate Planning seminar will focus on building an understanding of estates as well as planning tools, such as wills, trusts and powers of attorney. Arvest Wealth Management Trust Officer Brandy Robles, J.D., CTFA will host the event.

"Estate planning is the easiest thing to procrastinate, whether because you're too busy, uncomfortable with the idea, or maybe you think it's too expensive,” Robles said. “This seminar explains how planning now will protect you and your estate, prevent future problems, save time and money, and provide security for future generations.”

Seating is limited, and dinner will be provided to registrants. Please register by Tuesday, Sept. 24, by calling Bo Ball at 918-337-3396 or emailing bball@arvest.com.