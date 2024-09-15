News
Bartlesville Public Schools
Posted: Sep 15, 2024 1:49 PMUpdated: Sep 15, 2024 2:01 PM
Bartlesville Agricultural Center Opens
Nathan Thompson
Bartlesville Public Schools opened the doors of the new Bartlesville Agricultural Center for the community on Sunday.
Voter approved a bond issue in 2021 for the new center, which includes classrooms, greenhouses, a show arena and animal barns for the school district's nationally-recognized FFA program.
Superintendent Chuck McCauley says he's pleased with the community's support of Ag education, with plans to continue growing the program.
Here are some photos from the open house
