Posted: Sep 14, 2024 7:47 PMUpdated: Sep 14, 2024 7:47 PM
No Arrests, Incidents During Bartlesville Pride
Nathan Thompson
Thousands of people attended Bartlesville Pride Saturday night at Unity Square, including supporters and a hand full of protesters.
Bartlesville Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry says there was an increased police presence around Unity Square to protect public safety and First Amendment rights.
Chief Ickleberry says his department's preparations for the Pride Festival kept everyone safe.
