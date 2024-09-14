A tragic accident in Bartlesville on Friday afternoon has resulted in the death of one individual. The collision occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Redbud Avenue, involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck.

According to Assistant Police Chief Andrew Ward, the incident happened as both vehicles were traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 75. Preliminary reports indicate that the motorcycle collided with the rear of the semi-trailer. The impact was severe, leading to fatal injuries for the motorcycle's rider.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead from the injuries sustained in the crash. The name of the deceased has not yet been released pending notification of family members.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and local law enforcement are expected to provide further updates as the investigation progresses.