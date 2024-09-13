Posted: Sep 13, 2024 2:55 PMUpdated: Sep 13, 2024 2:55 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning. At that meeting, the Board is expected to acknowledge a resignation letter from Treasurer Sally Hulse. That resignation will take effect at the end of the year.

Other items of business on Monday's agenda include signing an agreement with the sheriff's office so that one halftime uniformed deputy will be at Osage Hills Schools. The Board will also consider signing a no cost change order for the annex.

Monday's meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.