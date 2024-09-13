Posted: Sep 13, 2024 1:08 PMUpdated: Sep 13, 2024 1:08 PM

Alex Benzegala

31-year old Amanda Blevins of Ochelata is accused of a felony charge of Domestic Abuse after an incident on Friday morning where she allegedly pushed an alleged victim during an argument, causing him to bleed. Bartlesville Police arrived on scene at 7:17 Friday morning where they got account from the alleged victim, where he said Blevins took his phone, and an officer later found it in her purse.

Police say they observed minor cuts on the alleged victim’s left and right arms, which were still bleeding.

Blevins was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center and is being held on a $5,000 bond. The charge on Blevins is her 3rd domestic abuse charge, having a charges in 2014 and 2022.

Blevins has her next court date on Sept. 20 at 9 am.