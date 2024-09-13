News
GSA Cookies on Tap Returns
Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma presents the second annual Cookies on Tap fundraiser at Cooper and Mill Brewing Company on Wednesday, September 18 , 4:30-8 p.m.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pam Crawford and Christine Boyd said uour $50 tickets treats you to the Girl Scout Cookie & Beer pairings, dinner and live music with Anne Janette and the Evolution.
Raffle Prizes including a Bartlesville Broadway package; Osage Casino package; Cooper and Mill basket; Wine Enhusiasts basket; a Spears Tavel package and so much more.
To learn more about the event and to purchase sponsorships or individual tickets, go to www.gseok.org/fundraisers
