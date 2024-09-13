Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

GSA Cookies on Tap Returns

Tom Davis
Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma presents the second annual Cookies on Tap fundraiser at Cooper and Mill Brewing Company  on Wednesday, September 18 , 4:30-8 p.m.
 
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pam Crawford and Christine Boyd said uour $50 tickets treats you to the  Girl Scout Cookie & Beer pairings, dinner and live music with Anne Janette and the Evolution.
Raffle Prizes including  a Bartlesville Broadway package; Osage Casino package; Cooper and Mill basket; Wine Enhusiasts basket; a Spears Tavel package and so much more.
 
To learn more about the event and to purchase sponsorships or individual tickets, go to www.gseok.org/fundraisers 
 
 

