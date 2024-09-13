Posted: Sep 13, 2024 10:41 AMUpdated: Sep 13, 2024 10:41 AM

Tom Davis

Wesleyan Christian School (WCS) in Bartlesville is celebrating a new technological addition to their classrooms this week, thanks to their win in a regional contest held by Bartlesville Radio and Video Reality, an Oklahoma City-based audio/video solutions company.

Last spring, the contest invited schools from across the region to compete for a state-of-the-art Video Smart Board, valued at $5,000, by gathering votes from their communities. WCS emerged victorious, thanks to the overwhelming support from students, parents, and other community members.

On Friday, the much-anticipated smart board was delivered to WCS, where it was welcomed by Superintendent Todd Landers and Development Director Darla Otto. Video Reality’s representative, Cash Everette, was also on hand for the delivery and installation. He shared insights into the company’s extensive history in the industry.

"Video Reality has been in the audio/video business for over 25 years, providing custom integration solutions for schools, government agencies, and businesses throughout Oklahoma and Arkansas," Everette said. The company specializes in integrating interactive whiteboards, projector systems, video conferencing, and other advanced audio-visual tools into a variety of settings including universities, hospitals, and even restaurants.

The installation of the smart board at WCS was completed in less than an hour, allowing the school to quickly begin utilizing this cutting-edge technology to enhance the educational experience for their students.

WCS’s new smart board is expected to provide an interactive and engaging learning environment, adding to the school's commitment to providing quality education through modern technology.