The "55 Over 55" list highlights remarkable Oklahomans who defy the notion that their best years are behind them. Among this year's honorees is Bartlesville resident and Cherokee Nation Tribal Council member Dora Smith-Patzkowski.

Dora is celebrated as one of the 55 distinguished Oklahomans chosen annually for their significant impact on the community. These individuals are making notable contributions and enhancing the quality of life across the state. They are spearheading initiatives that improve the well-being of Oklahomans through their leadership and involvement in various projects.

The honorees include those who are driving Oklahoma's future growth, shaping business communities, fostering innovative and inclusive financial opportunities for entrepreneurs, and supporting nonprofit organizations that benefit thousands of residents.

Across the state, Oklahomans are reinventing their careers after the age of 55, achieving new heights and benefiting the state through their choices and contributions.