Posted: Sep 12, 2024 5:09 PMUpdated: Sep 12, 2024 5:40 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Police Chief Lorrie Hennesy was placed on administrative leave, with pay on Thursday, August 15th. Another officer was suspended from duty with pay in mid July. A press release from the legal team representing Hennesy acknowledges that they are aware of reports stating that Hennesy has been terminated, but she, nor the legal team have received any communication from the City of Pawhuska regarding these reports.

In part, Attorney Les Bennett Jr. had the following to say:

“We are extremely disappointed with the lack of professionalism, communication and transparency demonstrated by City Manager Jerry Eubanks. Among other things, Mr. Eubanks accused Chief Hennesy, a respected law enforcement officer, of mishandling weapons. However, the evidence, including photographic proof, completely refutes Mr. Eubanks' claims.”

The press release went on to say that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has launched a criminal probe into officials within the City of Pawhuska, something Public Information Officer for the OSBI, Hunter McKee can confirm.

The press release added in part that they did not know the specific targets of the investigation within the City, but are confident Hennesy has committed no wrongdoing and will not be charged with any crimes.

Pawhuska City Attorney John Heskett and Eubanks were unavailable for comment. Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher declined to comment.