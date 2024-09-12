Posted: Sep 12, 2024 5:59 AMUpdated: Sep 12, 2024 5:59 AM

Tom Davis

U.S. Senator James Lankford joined Bartlesville Radio for his monthly podcast with us.

The Senator said lawmakers are busy trying to get 12 appropriation bills passed but he said Sentate President Chuck Schumer has not called for even one of those bills. Lawmakers have just a couple of weeks to get this done.