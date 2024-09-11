Posted: Sep 11, 2024 2:42 PMUpdated: Sep 11, 2024 2:42 PM

Ty Loftis

At Tuesday evening's city council meeting in Pawhuska, there was discussion regarding a proposed balcony to be built at Osage Outfitters in downtown Pawhuska. There is no timeline on when this permanent structure is to be built and the thing that worried Mayor Susan Bayro is if it would affect construction of the Streetscape project, which is supposed to start at the end of September.

Laura Teague, a downtown business owner, spoke on this issue at hand. Teague said that she was in favor of the balcony, but added the council needed to be careful of walking a tightrope when making these decisions.

Interim City Manager Jerry Eubanks said after reaching out to City Attorney John Heskett that the historic commission has been disbanded. Eubanks encouraged the council to clarify things.

The council did approve the construction of the balcony, but opted to review the guidelines at their next meeting.