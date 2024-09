Posted: Sep 10, 2024 2:41 PMUpdated: Sep 10, 2024 2:47 PM

Ty Loftis

A portion of the funds from a recent General Obligation Bond Election will be used to replace the fire station at Virginia Ave. and Hensley Blvd. in Bartlesville. The station was constructed in 1974 and Fire Chief H.C. Call explains what the process will look like moving forward.

Design plans for the new building are still in the works.