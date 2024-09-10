Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Sep 10, 2024

Bartlesville Area History Museum Has Upcoming Exhibit

Ty Loftis
The Bartlesville Area History Museum will be hosting a Constitution and Citizenship Day event next Tuesday. Area citizens will get a lesson in civics at the event, which is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 
 
Attendees will be asked questions to see if they could pass the U.S. Citizenship test. Refreshments will be included. For more information, you can call 918-338-4293. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. 
 

