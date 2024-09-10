Posted: Sep 10, 2024 1:56 PMUpdated: Sep 10, 2024 2:36 PM

Alex Benzegala

A Bartlesville man was in Washington County District Court on Tuesday after allegedly stealing a UHAUL Vehicle.

61-year-old George Besseris faces felony embezzlement charges after allegedly stealing a rental vehicle back in April.

An arrest affidavit states that Besseris rented a UHAUL truck, a 2017 GMC Savanna that was supposed to be returned at 7 p.m. on April 21. After not returning the vehicle, the owner contacted Besseris, but he did not return it as of May 6.

The vehicle was entered NCIC as stolen and Besseris was arrested and taken into custody. He was charged with Unauthorized use of vehicle, embezzlement of rental property and warrant service and is being held on a $5,000 bond. Besseris will next be in court on Sept. 27 at 9 a.m.