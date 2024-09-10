Posted: Sep 10, 2024 1:53 PMUpdated: Sep 10, 2024 1:53 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma Tax Commission recently released the sales tax report for the month of September and in Bartlesville, revenue for sales tax was on the rise, while use tax had seen a slight decrease. These figures are being compared to what we saw at this time last year.

City Clerk Jason Muninger said that slight decrease is nothing to be alarmed about.

This is the third month of the fiscal year.