Posted: Sep 10, 2024 12:42 PMUpdated: Sep 10, 2024 12:42 PM

Ty Loftis

Coverage of tonight's Presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris can be heard on KWON AM 1400 FM 93.3 95.1.

We will join CBS News coverage of the debate at 8 p.m. A St. Louis Cardinals baserball game, which was originally scheduled to air on KWON, can now be heard on 99.1 FM KPGM. Coverage of that game begins at 6 p.m.