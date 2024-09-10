Posted: Sep 10, 2024 10:05 AMUpdated: Sep 10, 2024 11:08 AM

Tom Davis

Aaron Kirkpatrick is running for City Council Ward 4.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Kirkpatrick said he wants to serve his neighbors in Bartlesville. Kirkpatrick said his family has lived here for over a decade, and they "love our oasis on the prairie!"

Kirkpatrick said, "I am a pastor, business owner, and entrepreneur, and in all those things I’m passionate about building a strong community, finding practical ways to get things done, and connecting people. I’ll work hard to make sure Bartlesville is a thriving environment for everyone who calls our town home. Let’s build on what makes Bartlesville special and create a future we can all be excited about."

During the program, Kirkpatrick unveiled his Hometown Heroes Land Run. " The Hometown Heroes Land Run is a bold new vision to help teachers, police officers, and firefighters build a future right here in Bartlesville by offering free land for their primary residence."

Kirkpatrick said, "As part of my campaign for city council, I’m championing this innovative idea to reward those who serve our community while creating stronger, safer neighborhoods."

"Teachers, police officers, and firefighters are the backbone of our community, yet many of them struggle to establish long-term roots in Bartlesville due to lower wages compared to neighboring states. The Hometown Heroes Land Run would give our local heroes the opportunity to build wealth and stability through homeownership." He added, "At the same time, the program would transform vacant, tax-delinquent lots into vibrant homes, strengthening neighborhoods and raising property values across the city."

This is how his plan would work, accoring to his website https://www.aaronforward4.com/

1. Free Land for Local Heroes

Teachers, police officers, and firefighters serving Bartlesville would have the chance to receive free land to build their primary residence. These lots, currently owned by the city, would be offered at no cost to eligible participants.

2. A Raffle System

To distribute the land fairly, a raffle system would be implemented:

One entry for each year of service: The longer you’ve served, the more entries you get. For example, if you’ve been a teacher in Bartlesville for 5 years, you get 5 entries in the raffle.

The goal is to reward long-term service and commitment to our community.

3. Preparing for the Raffle

Once the city takes control of the lots, there would be a 90-day public notice period before the raffle. During this time:

Participants could visit the available lots.

They could also meet with local lenders and developers to create a plan for building a home on the lot.

To enter, an applicant must show they have secured funding to build on the property.

Key Stipulations

Construction Must Start Within One Year:

The raffle winner would need to begin construction within one year, ensuring that the property is developed quickly.

Owner-Occupied for 10 Years:

The home must be owner-occupied for at least 10 years. This ensures the property is used to strengthen the community and not as a rental. The land-winner may sell their house, but the buyer must also be an owner-occupant.

The Benefits for Bartlesville:

The Hometown Heroes Land Run would provide multiple benefits for our community:

Safer, Stronger Neighborhoods: Teachers, police officers, and firefighters living in our neighborhoods would make the entire community safer, more connected, and more stable.

Increased Property Values: Transforming vacant lots into new homes raises the value of surrounding properties and improves the overall quality of life in the area.