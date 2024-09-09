At Monday's Nowata County Commissioners meeting, the commissioners approved a a resolution that accepts an interlocal agreement for an Emergency Communications ammendment in Nowata County.

Jerome Gnatek is the 911 Coordinator for the County and explained changes in 911 services as the county has received more money in fees in January of this year.

Gnatek says the County has received around $15,000 to $16,000, while the contract that was originally created was between $8,000 and $10,000.