Posted: Sep 09, 2024 1:58 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2024 2:27 PM

Alex Benzegala

A Bartlesville woman was in Washington County Court on Monday after allegedly bringing meth into a patrol vehicle.

35-year-old Melissa Thornburg has been charged with a felony charge of possession of contraband in jail, destroying evidence, possession of CDS and failure to appear warrant. An arrest affidavit alleges that Dewey Police conducted a traffic stop on Thornburg near Osage and Grove shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Sat. Sept. 7.

Thornburg was arrested on Bartlesville city warrant and she was asked if she had any narcotics and weapons on her, denying that she had any. Police say that while she was transported she was moving a lot and when she arrived to the jail, police found Methamphetamine in the seat of the patrol vehicle.

When entering the jail, authorities found cylinder cap with white powdery residue, also methamphetamine.

Thornburg is being held on a $15,000 bond and her next court appearance is Sept. 20. At 9 a.m.