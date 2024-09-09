Posted: Sep 09, 2024 12:01 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2024 12:07 PM

Tom Davis

Emily Bowling of Bartlesville has been named the new Executive Director for CASA ( Court-Appointed Special Advocates) of Northeast Oklahoma. Although new is a relative term when it comes to Emily Bowling and CASA. Bowling has served with CASA for 12 years, starting as an Advocate Coordinator in 2012, promoted to Assistant Director in 2014, and serving as Interim Executive Director since June of this year.

Her responsibilities include the overall management of the agency and all aspects of the agency's operations in the six counties (Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Ottawa, Rogers, Washington) in northeast Oklahoma where services are provided. The service area encompasses 3,859 square miles and services are provided with a staff of three full-time, two part-time and 56 volunteers. In FY'2024, services were provided to 175 children on 95 cases.

CASA of Northeast Oklahoma is a regional nonprofit court-appointed special advocate program whose mission it is to advance the welfare of northeast Oklahoma children through best interest child advocacy and family strengthening efforts that are individualized and culturally sensitive.

“While my responsibilities might change now as Executive Director, my goal and the goal of CASA of Northeast Oklahoma has not. Through our traditional Court-Appointed Special Advocacy Volunteer Program or our new pilot Family Advocacy CASA Program, the goal is the same, to provide a voice for children who are going through arguably the worst time of their lives and make sure they are safe and provided with a safe, permanent, and nurturing home,” said Emily Bowling.

Started in May 1995 as Tri-County CASA through the leadership of Judge Dynda Post (ret.), Judge Terry McBride (ret.) and other concerned citizens in the 12th Judicial District, which encompasses the counties of Craig, Mayes and Rogers. Now as CASA of Northeast Oklahoma it provides services in 11th, 12th, and 13th judicial districts, which includes six counties – Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Ottawa, Rogers and Washington, plus Shawnee Tribal Court in Ottawa County. Services include both their traditional Court-Appointed Special Advocacy Volunteer Program and a new pilot Family Advocacy CASA Program.