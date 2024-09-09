Posted: Sep 09, 2024 10:51 AMUpdated: Sep 09, 2024 11:45 AM

Tom Davis

What began as a lively gathering in 1927 hosted by Bartlesville oilman Frank Phillips has evolved into one of Oklahoma's most anticipated annual events: the Cow Thieves & Outlaws Reunion. Held at the Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve, this unique event celebrates the history and heritage of the American West. This year's event is Saturday, September 28th, 6:30 pm at Woolaroc's Clyde Lake.

Located just 12 miles southwest of Bartlesville, Woolaroc sprawls across a 3,700-acre wildlife preserve, museum, and ranch. Each year, visitors flock to the Clyde Lake Pavilion at Woolaroc to participate in this outdoor celebration, which offers a vibrant mix of live music, dancing, food, drinks, and a limited number of vendors.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Kevin Hoch, CEO/Director of the The Frank Phillips Foundation, said, "The Cow Thieves & Outlaws Reunion not only provides a great time but also serves a greater purpose. The event is the major annual fundraiser for the Frank Phillips Foundation, a non-profit organization that operates Woolaroc. All proceeds go toward preserving and maintaining the property, ensuring that future generations can experience the wonders of this historic estate and its deep ties to the legacy of the American West."

The Woolaroc property has become a symbol of the Western spirit that Frank Phillips sought to celebrate. It was at this estate, in 1927, where Phillips famously hosted a group of cowboys, socialites, thieves, bankers, and lawmen, creating a tradition that lives on today. The annual reunion serves as a bridge between past and present, giving attendees a chance to experience the same sense of camaraderie that defined those early days.