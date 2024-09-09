Posted: Sep 09, 2024 10:42 AMUpdated: Sep 09, 2024 10:42 AM

Nathan Thompson

Dewey Public Schools will receive a $5,000 boost in funding thanks to a donation from the Arvest Foundation. The funds will provide additional classroom resources and instructional materials to enhance students’ educational experiences.

Arvest commercial banker Nicholas Moody presented the check to Dewey Superintendent Vince Vincent at a recent home football game.

“It is a privilege to present this contribution on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” Moody said. “We are honored to support Dewey Public Schools and what better way than to provide additional resources in the classrooms.”

The mission of the Dewey Public Schools is to create a safe and flexible learning environment that develops the whole student. They focus on skills that are essential for fostering a student-centered learning environment, providing all students the opportunity to acquire the needed skills for successful living and lifelong learning.

"We are extremely grateful to have the support of the Arvest Foundation,” Vincent said. “Year after year, they continue to deliver on their commitment to serve their communities and have been a tremendous supporter of Dewey Public Schools. We are very fortunate to be a beneficiary of the Arvest Foundation’s generosity."