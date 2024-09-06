Posted: Sep 06, 2024 7:27 AMUpdated: Sep 06, 2024 7:27 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Something going to give between Caney Valley, Ramona and Hulbert on Friday evening.

The Trojans have lost 18 games in a row coming into Friday's game, with their last win being on September 9, 2022.

That could change this week against a Hulbert team that has lost 36 in a row, with their last win coming in November of 2019.

Caney Valley Head Coach Stephen Mitchell says the Trojans are not focused on anything besides the task at hand.

Caney Valley is 0-1 after last week's 55-12 loss to Barnsdall, while Hulbert is making their season debut.

Kickoff is at 7:00 from Hulbert.