Posted: Sep 04, 2024 3:01 PMUpdated: Sep 04, 2024 3:01 PM

Ty Loftis

One of many booths that will be set up at the Washington County Free Fair this weekend is a Mayors for Monarchs table, which will be there to provide information on monarch butterflies. Bartlesville Mayors for Monarch is a collaboration between the City and the Green Thumb Garden Club.

Information you will be able to find from the booth includes what and when to plant certain things to help the species. The Washington County Free Fair begins on Thursday and runs through Saturday for those interested in attending.