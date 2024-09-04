Posted: Sep 04, 2024 2:26 PMUpdated: Sep 04, 2024 2:27 PM

In an effort to help Native Americans in the entertainment industry, the Cherokee Nation is starting a film certification program. The Cherokee Film Institute looks to hone in on hands-on training for students, project development and an opportunity for student mentorships.

Classes will be offered at the Cherokee Film Studio in Owasso and begin in January. If you would like more information about the opportunity, you can visit the Cherokee Film Institute website.