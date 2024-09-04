News
Nowata Football
Nowata football looks to rebound at Warner
Alex Benzegala
Nowata football aims to bounce back from a 50-6 loss to Pawhuska on Friday night. Ironmen Head Coach Chance Juby says that though it was a difficult the focus in now on the present.
Nowata now shifts focus on their away game against Warner Friday, an Eagles team that did not play last week. Juby understands it's another test for his team.
Nowata's away game is slated for 7 p.m in Warner on Friday.
